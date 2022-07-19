Samsung's Next Event Teases Foldables In Short Order

Samsung has been hosting an August edition of its Unpacked launch event for the past few years. Previously, these events saw the company refresh the now-defunct Galaxy Note lineup. Starting in 2020, however, Samsung has primarily used this occasion to showcase its foldable lineup and to refresh its tablets and wearables. The 2020 event, for example, saw the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the 5G edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. A year later, we saw Samsung launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its August Unpacked event. And by the looks of it, the August 2022 edition of Galaxy Unpacked will be a similar story.

There have been multiple rumors about the likelihood that the August 2022 edition of Galaxy Unpacked will be the launchpad for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices. While we are still on the fence as far as the final names of these devices are concerned, we can now confirm that Galaxy Unpacked for August 2022 is definitely happening thanks to an official confirmation from Samsung itself, albeit in a cryptic form (via Twitter).