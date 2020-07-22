Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G revealed: Availability, price, and trade-in details

Consumers have been anticipating the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant for quite a while now — the 4G version was announced earlier this year, but until now, we haven’t had word on when the 5G version would arrive. That has finally changed, with Samsung formally launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5G model and revealing the availability and pricing details.

The Galaxy Z Flip is, of course, Samsung’s newer, smaller foldable smartphone; as with the new Moto Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip folds down vertically so that a single smartphone-sized device becomes a compact square. The 5G variant of this model obviously packs next-generation mobile broadband for faster speeds.

We’ve been hearing about this model for several weeks, including leaks regarding when it would be announced and how much it would cost. This information has largely proven true, as confirmed by Samsung today. The new variant is the first Galaxy model to sport the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, plus Samsung is making it available in two new color options: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray.

Consumers will have two purchasing options for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G — an unlocked version sold by Samsung itself, as well as carrier models made available through T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Amazon. As expected, buyers will have the opportunity to get the phone at a discount by trading in eligible models. Though these details are still rolling in, Samsung says consumers can expect up to $650 in credits with a trade-in.

Depending on whether you get the carrier model and from which company, Samsung says you may also get some other offers with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but only for a limited while. The announcement comes only weeks after a leak about the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 2, an anticipated second-generation model that may be announced in early August.