The Galaxy S23 Could See Samsung Make A Huge Chip Decision

Kuo has made four major predictions on Twitter. The analyst first suggests Samsung will use Qualcomm as the "sole processor" for the Galaxy S23, an increase from the 70% of Galaxy S22s currently using Qualcomm chips. He says this is down to the "next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm." Kuo goes on to say the South Korean company isn't using its own Exynos 2300 processor because it can't compete with the SM8550, suggesting the new Snapdragon chip outperforms it. He suggests the SM8550's advantages in computing power and power efficiency comes from it being "optimized for TSMC's design rule." Finally, the noted analyst points out Qualcomm will significantly benefit from Samsung's decision, gaining "more market share in the high-end Android market in 2023."

Tech industry analyst Kuo has built a solid reputation for leaking accurate information. Most of his high-profile leaks relate to Apple's product line and come from sources within the company's supply chain. However, the industry insider has also made predictions about companies like Samsung, Meta, and other big players in tech. His past leaks have been startlingly accurate, with websites like AppleTrack suggesting he is correct over 72% of the time. Sometimes he gets things wrong, but this is usually due to bad information. Other times, it can be down to how fluid plans are during the design and early production phase. Still, his reputation has gotten to the point where media outlets worldwide take his predictions extremely seriously.