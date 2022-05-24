Galaxy S23 And S24 Might Ditch Samsung Exynos For A Good Reason

Although Apple has long been making its own chips for its iPhones, it wasn't until the launch of the Apple Silicon M1 that other chipmakers, including Intel and Qualcomm, really took notice. The processor's performance — which rivaled desktop CPUs — and power efficiency sparked a flurry of promises, announcements, and new strategies to bring those same traits to mobile devices. Unsurprisingly, Samsung is apparently intent on following in Apple's footsteps and is reportedly setting up a dedicated team to build an Exynos chip that will make its Galaxy flagship phones leave Qualcomm-powered rivals in the dust. That said, its strategy could ironically prove disastrous to the Exynos brand, given how long it reportedly plans to take to reach that goal.

According to a report from Korean news publication Naver, Samsung is setting up a joint task force nicknamed "Deam Platform One Team" with the goal of developing an Exynos chip that will rival the Apple A series for its smartphones. The team will reportedly combine minds from both Samsung Mobile and Samsung LSI divisions and will be led by Samsung Mobile chief TM Roh and Samsung LSI head Park Yong-in. The project is reportedly scheduled to be announced in July and is said to involve about 1,000 employees with a project timeline of two to three years. The report cites a projected launch in 2025.

This wouldn't be the first time Samsung has tried to capitalize on the Exynos brand and raise its processor's profile, though it hasn't really been successful so far. After moving away from designing custom CPU cores and simply licensing Arm's designs, it struck a partnership with AMD to license the latter's rDNA GPU technology, also without much success. Given this backdrop, Samsung's Dream Team project definitely sounds ambitious, especially considering that it plans on making it exclusive to its Galaxy phones.