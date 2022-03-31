The Big Problem Reddit Has With Samsung's Exynos S22

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series flagships have been in the hands of buyers for a few weeks, with both Exynos and Qualcomm chip variants hitting different markets. But it appears that the version with an Exynos chip inside is giving users a hard time with sub-par battery, performance throttling, and display issues. Reddit already has lengthy posts and ongoing threads in which Galaxy S22 users have complained about varying issues with their Exynos-powered variants. A quick keyword search on Twitter or Samsung's official community forum also pulls up a ton of posts documenting unpleasant user experiences with Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 units.

SamMobile also detailed some worrying performance issues plaguing the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Exynos version, and even called it the "worst Exynos flagship in recent time." Multiple Galaxy S22 Ultra users have also shared display quality issues, with multiple user-submitted videos showing a thick strip of pixels randomly glitching before the screen goes back to normal. It is unclear if that's a hardware defect that warrants a replacement, or some app-specific software glitch.

In a lengthy Reddit post, one user detailed their Exynos-fueled Galaxy S22 gripes and the frustration is totally understandable.