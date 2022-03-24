Galaxy S22 Ultra Users Report An Annoying Bug, And There's No Fix In Sight

Samsung's flagship smartphone for 2022 — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — has been around for a while now and has even received a couple of software updates. However, if recent reports are to be believed (via GSMArena), a major bug with the European variant of the phone has been plaguing users for several weeks now — without a fix in sight. The software issue seems to affect the phone's ability to connect to GPS satellites, thereby leading to issues with location-based apps and services.

This, interestingly, is not the first major bug affecting the Exynos-powered variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Last month, we reported on another issue with the phone that involved the Galaxy S22 Ultra's display.

Even though the first reports about this issue came more than four weeks ago, it is only now that Samsung has acknowledged the problem exists. The first references to this GPS-related bug appeared on Samsung's European community forums where a user complained about their phone not receiving any GPS signal.

Other Galaxy S22 Ultra users were quick to join in and confirm that the GPS bug affected their phones too. While some people were able to "fix" the issue by simply restarting their phone, others suggested changing individual location permissions on all affected apps to "Allow all the time" instead of the more popular "Allow only while using the app" option. Apart from the aforementioned GPS-related issue, another set of users said they were unable to connect Bluetooth devices to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.