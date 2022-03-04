Samsung Promises Furious Galaxy S22 Owners A Throttling Fix

Because some people are mobile gamers, installing the GOS app is a standard practice for Samsung, as well as other phone companies, to prevent the phone from dying of heat stress every hour players sink into their mobile games. But users of the Korean tech forum Meeco noted that the GOS app has been throttling the performance of not only mobile games, but also other entertainment and social media apps within the Galaxy S22 series phones.

One of the users, @GaryeonHan, tweeted a list of 10,000 apps they and the rest of the Korean community claim that Samsung have "blacklisted," including popular titles like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft Office, and the popular RPG game "Genshin Impact." Clien users also noticed a difference in benchmark scores when a benchmark app, such as Geekbench, is renamed to an app on the blacklist. Usually Geekbench is granted the full power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but if the Galaxy S22 identifies it as something other than Geekbench, it immediately slows down its performance.

Korean YouTuber 네모난꿈 (translation: Square Dream) shared a video testing the performance of "Genshin Impact" and 3D Mark. When they changed the name of the 3DMark app to "Genshin Impact," it scored 1141 points on the Wild Life Extreme test, primarily because the frame rate was dropped down incredibly low. The original version of 3D Mark scored 2618 points, seemingly proving that the GOS app only allows what it recognizes as benchmark apps to run at full speed.