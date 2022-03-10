Samsung Galaxy S22 Throttling Issue Has Been Fixed (Sort Of)

The Galaxy S22 series has some of the most powerful smartphones launched this year, with top-of-the-line specifications including the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. A number of buyers of the flagship smartphone series, however, have reported an undue weakening in its vigor over the last few weeks. The culprit behind this weakening in performance was a Samsung-installed service called Game Optimization Service (GOS) that was found to be potentially throttling over 10,000 popular apps on Galaxy smartphones.

It was also suggested that Samsung effectively throttled performance of a variety of apps – not just games. Users found evidence of performance dips when running entertainment apps like YouTube and Netflix, social media apps like Instagram and TikTok, and some true oddities, like Microsoft Office.

Last week, Samsung acknowledged the lapse and promised to roll out a fix. Staying true to its word, the company has now begun rolling out a fix for the issue. Several Korean users on the Samsung community forums have confirmed their Galaxy S22 devices are now receiving a new software update to fix problems related to thermal throttling on the flagship smartphones.