Samsung Galaxy S23 Series FCC Listings Reveal Battery Size, Snapdragon Processors
We're nearing the new year, which means Samsung is putting the final touches on its newest flagship Galaxy S smartphones. Typically due in early spring, the company has likely wrapped up its research and development process and is heading into the mass production phase. Evidence of that has appeared at the FCC, where three different phones have been filed for certification in the United States. Our money is on these being part of the Galaxy S23 series.
We don't have many details from these listings alone, but Samsung is likely to bring three different tiers of smartphone: the base model Galaxy S23, an upgraded Galaxy S23 Plus, and a maxed out Galaxy S23 Ultra, like previous years. The FCC listing reveals the predictable return of wireless charging and PowerShare, plus word that they'll unsurprisingly sport Qualcomm chipsets to do all the heavy lifting under the hood — likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was recently announced with improved graphics performance, new on-chip AI processing, and wireless speed improvements. We'll also see battery capacities of 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh for the S23 and S23 Plus, while the Ultra is rumored have the same 5,000mAh cell as its predecessor.
What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was a hit, so it's not hard to believe reports that Samsung will take a more iterative approach to hardware updates this year. Rumors suggest at least one of these phones will receive a huge camera upgrade, with murmurings of a 200MP sensor in development. Samsung typically reserves its best camera features for the Ultra variants, but it's too early to rule other models out. Each model might also get a slight bump to battery capacity.
Samsung won't be first to market with a 200MP camera smartphone, and the company is responsible for the sensor found in the Motorola X30 Pro, so we wouldn't bet against the rumored camera upgrades. Samsung is also competing with Sony's own 200MP sensor found inside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Fans are eager to see how Samsung's take on this new tech stacks up against the competition. Its Galaxy devices always strive for top honors in the camera department, so while we can't vaunt it atop the list before actually seeing it in action, it's safe to say it'll be a fiery contender. Samsung typically stuffs its smartphone cameras with more than enough tricks up its sleeve to impress casuals and prosumer photographers alike. Trends dictate we're likely to see the Galaxy S23 launch as early as February, and the latest word from the grapevine supports this. Get your wallets in order.