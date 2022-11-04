New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

As 2022 draws to a close, there has been a steady increase in rumors surrounding next year's Galaxy S23 devices. Most rumors indicate that the S23 lineup will receive incremental design and software-focused updates. The rumored features of the next-generation Galaxy S devices include a newer, faster chip from Qualcomm, enhanced imaging capabilities powered by one of Samsung's 200MP image sensors, and increased battery capacities across the entire lineup. However, what these rumors did not address until now was the possible launch window for the new phones.

For several years, Samsung has followed a predictable timetable for the launch of its flagship smartphones. While the now-defunct Galaxy Note series made its debut in July-August, the company almost always launched the Galaxy S lineup in the first quarter of every year — either in February or March.

For the past few years, however, Samsung has consistently launched the Galaxy S lineup towards the end of February. This year was an exception after the company announced the Galaxy S22 lineup a few weeks earlier than usual — in the second week of February. And if we are to believe the newest reports emerging from Korea, the company is likely to stick to a similar launch timeline for the Galaxy S23 lineup next year.