New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
As 2022 draws to a close, there has been a steady increase in rumors surrounding next year's Galaxy S23 devices. Most rumors indicate that the S23 lineup will receive incremental design and software-focused updates. The rumored features of the next-generation Galaxy S devices include a newer, faster chip from Qualcomm, enhanced imaging capabilities powered by one of Samsung's 200MP image sensors, and increased battery capacities across the entire lineup. However, what these rumors did not address until now was the possible launch window for the new phones.
For several years, Samsung has followed a predictable timetable for the launch of its flagship smartphones. While the now-defunct Galaxy Note series made its debut in July-August, the company almost always launched the Galaxy S lineup in the first quarter of every year — either in February or March.
For the past few years, however, Samsung has consistently launched the Galaxy S lineup towards the end of February. This year was an exception after the company announced the Galaxy S22 lineup a few weeks earlier than usual — in the second week of February. And if we are to believe the newest reports emerging from Korea, the company is likely to stick to a similar launch timeline for the Galaxy S23 lineup next year.
The Galaxy S23 may launch in the first week of February 2023
A recent report by the South Korean publication Chosun claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 lineup in the first week of February 2023. It named a "business official" familiar with Samsung as the source of its information — while adding that the company will debut these devices at an event in San Francisco. The report adds that all products from the Galaxy S23 lineup could be on sale by February 17, 2023. The publication also makes an interesting claim about Samsung's rationale behind choosing an early launch date for these phones.
According to Chosun, the slight headway received due to an early launch will give Samsung the opportunity to cash in on the initial demand, which in turn will lead to better Q1 numbers. Given that the smartphone industry is going through a tumultuous time — with analysts believing the market is expected to shrink by 10% every quarter — Samsung seemingly wants to be in on the action as early as possible.
Despite a low-demand situation looming, Samsung is seemingly very dependent on its smartphone business and is likely to use the Galaxy S23 as the trump card to please its investors. In addition, the Chosun report also talks about the possibility of the Galaxy S23 lineup being offered in Qualcomm (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and Exynos 2300 processor options.