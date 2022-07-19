Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Could Be Even Better Than Expected

It seems pretty obvious by now that Samsung really wants people to opt for the Galaxy S Ultra models. While admittedly the most expensive option, the Ultra also hoards the best features. The Galaxy S22 Ultra now even has the built-in S Pen silo, making it the successor of the Galaxy Note in both spirit and form. The model also happens to have considerably better cameras than the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, making it the better choice if you're heavily invested in mobile photography. That trend won't be changing any time soon, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get Samsung's best camera yet. That said, it seems we don't have all of the pieces yet, since the anticipated 200MP Samsung image sensor allegedly destined for the model may still be unannounced.

We have come to a point when imaging sensors for smartphones are sounding almost ludicrous. It wasn't too long ago when a 64MP camera was regarded as excessive, but here we are talking about 200MP equipment. There is almost no stopping the race for the biggest, most pixel-dense sensor, of course, and Samsung is leading the pack in terms of numbers. The company was the first to put out a 200MP mobile image sensor last year, but it still hasn't used that in its own phone yet. The upcoming Motorola X30 Pro (or Edge 30 Ultra) is expected to be the first to bring it to the public. In the meantime, Samsung also announced the ISOCELL HP3 in June 2022, offering a somewhat mid-range option for any OEM willing to make the jump. Apparently, neither is good enough for Samsung itself.