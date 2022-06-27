Samsung Galaxy S23 Telephoto Camera May Disappoint Shutterbugs

We're about two months away from Samsung's next big Unpacked event, but the rumor mill is primarily focused on next year's flagship instead. Given what we've heard so far about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, there might not be that much of a reason to be excited for the next foldable handsets anyway. Unless prices drop considerably and reliability increases significantly, many consumers will still see these devices as niche and luxury items. Naturally, that has more consumers looking forward to the Galaxy S23 series set to launch in 2023, but that, too, might come as a disappointment, especially for those hoping Samsung will step up its photography game.

To be fair, Samsung's mobile cameras are not that bad. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was heavily criticized for using hardware from previous years, performed decently in real-world use. The problem, at least in terms of public perception, is that Samsung seems to be holding back for no apparent reason. The company has plenty of imaging sensors available that it boasts about, but not all of them land in Samsung's own high-end smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 may not break free from tradition, at least based on information gathered by GalaxyClub. According to the Dutch website's sources, the 2023 flagship won't get a telephoto camera upgrade. That alone may be a bit disheartening, but it's just one part of the Galaxy S23's camera story, which some avid mobile photographers might find unfortunate considering the competition on the market.