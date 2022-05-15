Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cameras Tipped To Outdo The Galaxy S22

Smartphone trends have come and gone with changes in design focus, technologies, and notches. The one thing that has remained the same — no matter the price tier — is the need for good cameras. The top brands in the market have always competed in this arena, flexing their photography muscles at every opportunity. Samsung's foldable phones, however, have so far been the exception in the company's roster, probably because Samsung had to focus first on perfecting what really defines the device. Its foldable screen technology is finally reaching a point where it can start paying attention to other important aspects, and it seems the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is heading in that direction, finally delivering cameras that will be able to stand alongside the company's "normal" flagships.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year came as a disappointment in many ways despite the innovation of finally supporting a stylus. In addition to the mediocre battery, the latest foldable phone's cameras seemed to take a step back in time. Even disregarding the underwhelming 4MP under-display camera on the front for a while, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera trio was borrowed wholesale from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from 2020. That's not to say that its photography performance was terrible, just not something you'd expect from Samsung's most expensive phone.

It seems the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will redeem many of the sins of its predecessor, though it will still have no home for the S Pen inside it. The battery will reportedly be just a tiny bit smaller than last year's model, but the phone itself will also likely be a bit smaller, though more energy-efficient. The biggest upgrade, however, may be in the camera department, where it might finally follow the Galaxy S22's lead.