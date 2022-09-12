Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Or S22? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Phone Fans Prefer

Samsung is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. As per Statista, the company sold over 270 million smartphones in 2021 alone; that included premium models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and mid-range models such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A52. In addition, Samsung is the only company that offers foldable phones in many markets around the world, and its portfolio ranges from entry-level devices to high-end flagships.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the global smartphone market has declined by 9% over the last year; it is the first time that quarterly shipments have dropped below 300 million units. In such a market, the South Korean tech giant Samsung managed to grow its shipments by 8% over the last year, and that speaks volumes about users' trust in the brand. However, every smartphone brand has that one choice model that most users prefer.

In the last year, Samsung has launched many smartphones, including new entrants in the Fold and Flip lineup, Galaxy S series, and even the Galaxy A series. Recently, we conducted a survey where we asked readers about the brand that makes the best Android phones, and Samsung turned out to be the unanimous choice. To know more about which model fans prefer, we conducted another survey amongst our readers in the States.