Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Or S22? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Phone Fans Prefer
Samsung is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. As per Statista, the company sold over 270 million smartphones in 2021 alone; that included premium models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and mid-range models such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A52. In addition, Samsung is the only company that offers foldable phones in many markets around the world, and its portfolio ranges from entry-level devices to high-end flagships.
According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the global smartphone market has declined by 9% over the last year; it is the first time that quarterly shipments have dropped below 300 million units. In such a market, the South Korean tech giant Samsung managed to grow its shipments by 8% over the last year, and that speaks volumes about users' trust in the brand. However, every smartphone brand has that one choice model that most users prefer.
In the last year, Samsung has launched many smartphones, including new entrants in the Fold and Flip lineup, Galaxy S series, and even the Galaxy A series. Recently, we conducted a survey where we asked readers about the brand that makes the best Android phones, and Samsung turned out to be the unanimous choice. To know more about which model fans prefer, we conducted another survey amongst our readers in the States.
Samsung has successfully positioned foldables as mainstream devices
In the survey, SlashGear asked readers about the Samsung smartphone they prefer. Let's discuss the results in ascending order. Out of the 592 participants from the United States, 8.11% prefer the Galaxy Z Flip 3. To recall, Samsung released the third generation of Galaxy Z Flip in 2021 with pretty good specifications. For instance, the smartphone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs on the Snapdragon 888 5G. While users enjoyed the folding nature of the smartphone, they weren't happy with the camera performance and the battery life of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The second smartphone on our list also happens to be a foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As it turns out, 11.49% of the survey participants prefer the larger clamshell smartphone. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 transforms into a mini-tablet with a diagonal screen size of 7.6-inches. Like the Flip 3, Fold 3's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display also supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Fold 3 runs on the Snapdragon 888 5G, a capable chipset, and has a triple 12-megapixel rear camera setup for clicking wide, telephoto, and ultrawide images.
Have you heard about the Samsung Galaxy A53 that came out in early 2022? Well, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, has a 64MP primary sensor, and runs on Samsung's Exynos 1280 chipset. Our survey found that 13.18% of respondents prefer using the mid-range smartphone over other models.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra rules them all
Now, let's talk about the models that turned out to be the most popular among fans. In second place is the Galaxy S22 with 26.69% votes. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 earlier this year as a compact yet powerful smartphone. With its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S22 is around the same size as Apple's iPhone 14. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one of the fastest chips for Android smartphones. It also has a triple camera setup for clicking wide, telephoto, and ultrawide shots. At the time of writing, the Galaxy S22 is priced at $749.
However, according to our survey, it's the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that users prefer the most. Of those surveyed, 40.54% voted for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we can see why that is the case. The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers top-of-the-line specifications and is perhaps the best Android flagship. The model has a huge 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, works fluently with the S-Pen, and has a versatile quad camera system that can manage both macro and telephoto shots. The model doesn't come cheap, however, with a starting price of $1,049.99.