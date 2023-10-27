Samsung's New Zoom Anyplace Camera Tech Could Bring Some Handy Tricks To Galaxy S24 Ultra

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL sensors have been around for quite some time now, with Samsung itself using the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the company's current flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is now increasingly likely that Samsung may use a similar sensor on the company's flagship device for 2024 — the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — albeit with a bunch of new feature additions. In a press release, Samsung announced a couple of interesting imaging-focused technologies that are set to arrive on devices using its 200MP sensors.

Samsung claims these technologies — Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic for Image Capture — are designed to significantly improve the camera capabilities of smartphones that specifically use the company's 200MP ISOCELL image sensors.

The first of these technologies, Zoom Anyplace, is powered by Qualcomm's new AI engine, which debuted on the company's recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This is a new video-focused feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically track and film moving subjects.

The second feature, E2E AI Remosaic for Image Capture, is essentially an improved image processing technology that speeds up the image processing times on Samsung devices. Aside from enabling faster image capture, this technology also minimizes data loss that usually takes place during the older sequential image processing technique, leading to better colors and richer details.