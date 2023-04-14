Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak Hints At Massive Under-The-Hood Camera Improvements

Starting with the changes to the telephoto setup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is suggested to replace the separate 3x telephoto and 10x periscope cameras with a single camera. The substitute telephoto camera will function at 3x and 10x zoom levels per the leak.

While the leaker also hints this newer telephoto camera could feature a "variable" zoom, we can't say with certainty if they are referring to a range of zoom values between 3x and 10x or simply a setup that can work at both settings.

If the former is the case, it will require Samsung to equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a moving lens system, which is extremely rare in the smartphone world. The variation between 3x and 10x zoom systems can pose significant challenges to production, but Samsung has implemented similar mechanisms on much older phones such as the Galaxy S4 Zoom. Recently, LG demonstrated an optical zoom sensor with an adjustable zoom value between 4x and 9x, and Samsung might bring something similar.

On the other hand, if Samsung uses a hybrid system that switches between 3x and 10x zoom (instead of sliding between the range), it might be required to use a camera system that actively switches between lenses. This may not be easy to implement, and the increased number of moving parts may make the phone less durable in practice.

In either case, the leak leaves us curious and seeking more clarity.