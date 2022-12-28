Samsung Has Big Upgrade Plans For The Galaxy S24's Telephoto Camera

Samsung will likely announce its next-generation flagship phones from the Galaxy S23 series in the next few weeks. While the company has yet to announce the date of its next "Unpacked" event, early indications are that the company intends to launch the S23 lineup on February 1. This would also mean that the Galaxy S23 line will launch a week earlier compared to the S22 lineup in 2022. Besides the probable launch date for the S23 series, we also have a fair idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S23 this year.

For starters, the entire lineup is expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — even on the European (and some Asian) variants that have traditionally used Samsung's own Exynos chips. Leaked renders of the S23 lineup also indicate that the devices may lose the famed Contour Cut design for the camera housing. In addition to a handful of cosmetic changes, the S23 Ultra is also rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera, as opposed to the existing 108MP sensor on the S22 Ultra.

Given that there's barely a month left before the probable launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup, we expect more details surrounding the new phones to leak in the coming days. Interestingly, even before the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, noted tipster IceUniverse shared an interesting tidbit in connection to the Galaxy S24 series. These devices, in case you aren't aware, aren't due until February 2024 — well over a year away from now — and will succeed the Galaxy S23 series, due for launch in February 2023.