Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup Could Launch A Week Earlier Than Expected

In February 2023, it will be a year since Samsung last refreshed its flagship Galaxy S series lineup. For the uninitiated, Samsung's current lineup of Galaxy S22 devices was launched at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 on February 9. All three devices launched at the event — the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra — went on sale a little over two weeks later, starting February 25, 2022. With Samsung sticking to a February — March launch window for the Galaxy S lineup for several years now, it has been expected that the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup for 2023 will also be announced at around the same time next year.

With the launch window for the Galaxy S23 lineup fast approaching, there has been a steady stream of rumors surrounding the devices for the past few months. Most of these leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S23 lineup will consist of incremental updates over the current Galaxy S22 series. Notable changes could include the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a new 200MP sensor for the primary camera, and increased battery capacity and battery life across the entire lineup.

However, none of these rumors addressed a question many people had about the launch date for the Galaxy S23 series. While some reports claimed that the devices would almost certainly launch in the first week of February, they stopped short of mentioning an actual launch date. Recently, however, a series of tweets by two popular smartphone leakers may have given us the first hint of the exact launch date for the Galaxy S23 series.