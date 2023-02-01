Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Puts 200MP Camera And S Pen Into A Refined Flagship

Faster, sleeker, and more practical, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aims to kick off 2023's smartphone flagships with a high bar for Google, Apple, and everyone else. Even more important since it absorbed the Galaxy Note series in 2021, the pinnacle of the Galaxy S range arrives with a new 200-megapixel camera, Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a welcome focus on usable features rather than gimmicks. Samsung clearly isn't messing with a recipe that works: the S22 Ultra was the most popular of 2022's Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung

Samsung's aesthetic has been massaged, not remade, for 2023. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a sandwich of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum, a slender 0.35 inches thick and 8.25 ounces in weight. For the first time, Samsung is using recycled ocean-bound plastics for external components as well as internal, along with recycled metal. The S Pen continues to have a built-in silo, and an update to Google Meet live sharing allows co-editing of shared Samsung Notes documents by call participants.

Samsung

From the rear, you'd be forgiven for assuming nothing had changed, a clean expanse with only the multiple camera lenses and accompanying sensors poking through. IP68 water and dust-proofing are standard, as is Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (and Super Fast Charging 2.0) for the 5,000 mAh battery. There's reverse wireless charging support for accessories, too.