Settings On Your Samsung Galaxy S23 That Are Ruining Your Experience

Samsung's brand new flagship smartphones for 2023 are finally here with the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, and while the aesthetic changes are minimal, they're still among the most capable Android devices on the market. You can stick to the basics with the regular Galaxy S3, splurge on the supercharged but expensive S23 Ultra, or take the best of both worlds in the S23 Plus.

However, in typical Samsung fashion, the Galaxy S23 series of phones are packed with more features and settings than most people will ever use, and you wouldn't even know a lot of them were there unless you went digging. Unfortunately, with great levels of customization comes great frustration. Without tweaking the settings, your shiny, new phone won't reach its full potential. A lot of the best features are turned off and hidden behind multiple settings menus, while some of the most annoying are enabled by default. So, from taking full advantage of the cutting-edge hardware to disabling some of Samsung's most annoying intrusions into your digital life, here are the settings on your Samsung Galaxy S23 that are worth tweaking for the most optimized experience.