Samsung Galaxy Features You're Missing Out On

Other than the Google Pixel line, Samsung's Galaxy phones offer the most robust and exclusive features in the entire Android landscape. Whether or not you like One UI (Samsung's take on stock Android) is a matter of personal taste, but over the years, the company has arguably refined it into a genuinely feature-rich, practical custom skin. Once you have used a Galaxy and its feature set for some time, it's hard to go back. One UI is so jam-packed with features, in fact, that you might have missed many of them.

For starters, your Galaxy flagship has a full-blown desktop environment inside of it. How the iconic S-Pen integrates into premium Galaxy phones is unmatched; that's not news. But you might be surprised to learn the seemingly endless (and not so obvious) magic tricks the S-Pen has up its sleeve. Then there's customization and multitasking, which One UI is also designed around. Whether you own a Galaxy phone or you're thinking about buying one, there are several features you should know about.