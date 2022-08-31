How To Use Split-Screen On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Using split-screen mode on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got a whole lot better, and there are more than two ways to go about it. Split-screen mode or the multi-task window isn't exactly new. They've been standard features on most smartphones running at least Android 7. The thing is, Samsung's folding phone is not an average Android handset, given how it can also provide a laptop-esque experience via Flex Mode. Samsung improved the feature even further on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 by updating how Flex Mode integrates with split-screen (via Samsung).

This makes it possible to display multiple windows simultaneously, while still keeping the phone propped up on a desk. Unlike with conventional Android smartphones, the overall process is more seamless in Samsung phones, thanks to the One UI's distinct pop-up panels. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4's Flex Mode and One UI combined, utilizing split-screen is now a more convenient experience than before, and fortunately, deploying them only takes a few simple steps.