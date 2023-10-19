OnePlus Open Review: The Highest-End Foldable Yet

Something remarkable is happening in the United States phone ecosystem. Once dominated by a single player, foldables have launched in the United States in a major way from the likes of Google, Motorola, and Samsung. In the space of the last four months, two companies not named Samsung have launched three foldables in a market that previously only had two total. That's a 150% improvement, for those keeping score. This week, we saw two more.

Yesterday, we got a sub-$600 foldable in the Motorola Razr (though that's only an introductory offer) in the United States. Now, to make matters worse for Samsung (but so, so much better for literally everyone else) we have the OnePlus Open, and this is a phone that you need to pay attention to.

The OnePlus Open is an unexpectedly capable phone that arguably delivers the best of both worlds: the inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the cover screen usability of the Google Pixel Fold. Meanwhile, it does so tipping the scales at only 239 grams (just 5 grams more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra). In terms of thickness, it measures just 2mm thicker than that same phone, but there is a major caveat — stay tuned for that.

But all told, OnePlus built one heck of a phone, right out of the gate, and it comes priced competitively as well. OnePlus provided a OnePlus Open device for the purposes of this review. The phone is still on pre-production software as of this writing.