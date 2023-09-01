Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs. Honor Magic V2: Thinner And Thinnest

This week IFA kicked off with a keynote from Honor at which the phone maker launched a new foldable phone, the Honor Magic V2, and SlashGear was there to cover the phone's official debut. This is a sequel to the Honor Magic Vs from earlier this year and its most obvious competitor is the highly refined and polished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both are book-style foldables with similar proportions, but there are also a number of key differences between the two.

Since we have both phones in our labs for testing, we wanted to take a look at them side-by-side and see where each one stood as compared to the other. The software on the Honor V2 has a few caveats, so we won't look at the software between the two here. But the hardware is remarkable, more on one side than the other. One phone also has a distinct advantage in terms of availability, so without further ado, let's dive in.