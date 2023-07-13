Nothing Phone (2) Review: Easy Evolution

"We won a game yesterday, and if we win one today, that's 'two and a row.' We win tomorrow, that's called a winning streak." That quote from "Major League II" accurately describes where Nothing is right now. Nothing is two-thirds on its way to a winning streak. When we last checked in with Nothing, its debut phone, the Nothing Phone (1) had just enough pazazz to keep reviewers interested despite a decidedly midrange profile.

This year, Nothing upped the ante with the Nothing Phone (2) which has much more established flagship chops than its predecessor accompanied by some delightful software and a pretty good camera, all for a competitive price point that is pretty compelling except for one or two competitors. To continue the baseball metaphor from before, this phone isn't a home run, but it's a solid double in the gap.

So far, we have learned a bit about the camera, and we've delved into the design and software, so now it's time to cover what's left. This review was conducted over a period of two weeks using a review sample provided by Nothing.