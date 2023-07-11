Nothing Phone (2) Hands-On: First Impressions With A Few Key Details

If you carry a Nothing Phone, prepare to answer questions about the back of the phone. The transparent architecture visible through the backplate continues, but with a new color — gray — which makes the details and ridges in the texture much more visible than last year's black. Plus, last year's back pattern was a printed image, while this year's pattern is comprised of actual pieces that provide depth and overall just look better. It's definitely an upgrade.

Additionally, the glyph itself is more segmented which gives a new versatility to the light show on the back. You can activate the entire glyph on the back by long-pressing the flashlight quick setting, which gives you a much softer and more filling light. The glyph has added more capability in that it acts not only as a notification light, but you can segment your notifications into priority notifications with a long tap on the notification shade. Only those priority notifications will activate the corner LED, meaning your other notifications can safely be ignored. Nothing is focusing on intentionality with this phone as you'll see again later.

The glyph LED strips are also made up of more LEDs than the last model so you can monitor the progress of things like timers and even Uber notifications using the long curved bar of the glyph. The glyph progress bar will indicate how close your Uber is. It accomplishes this by reading Uber's notifications and translating them to the glyph — Uber did not need to do anything to make this work.

The same glyph segment can also monitor especially set timers in the settings app. It doesn't work for normal timers in the Clock app which is disappointing, but the capability is still there.