Nothing Phone 1 Review: Gambling On The Glow

The Nothing Phone 1, as its name suggests, is the first phone released by Carl Pei, the founder of the frustratingly named company, Nothing. Pei comes from a long history at OnePlus, and as such he came into this with some serious street cred. Anticipation for this phone was, understandably, pretty high.

This past summer, Pei stood on stage and as much as told us that Nothing is gunning for Apple and taking on Apple's "walled garden" philosophy. In contrast to that, he suggested, Nothing is going to partner up with everyone and build all this amazing cross-platform functionality from all manner of companies and categories into one super-phone and everything will be copacetic.

The Nothing Phone 1 is not that. It's not even close. But that's neither surprising nor is it bad. Instead, the Nothing Phone 1 is a midrange phone packed with some gimmicks, flair, and thoughtful design. I've been using the phone for two weeks on the T-Mobile network and this is my full review.