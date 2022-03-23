Nothing Phone (1) Revealed With Its Own OS

Nothing has officially unveiled, well, nothing. Although the company has officially announced that the Nothing phone (1) will be released this summer, it hasn't revealed the design of the handset. This is clearly one of the most eagerly anticipated details of the Nothing phone (1), given the striking look of its design-forward Nothing ear (1) earbuds. All that has been confirmed about the Nothing phone (1) is that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset following a previous announcement that it had struck up a technical partnership with the smartphone chip giant.

One plus about the announcement, however, is that Nothing has given us an early peek at Nothing OS, its Android-based operating system that will run on the Nothing phone (1). The company says that its new OS will "capture the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose." As you can see from the image below, Nothing OS has a stock Android look and feel, although this has been embellished with custom fonts and colors; it will also feature bespoke UI elements and sounds. In many ways, Nothing OS sounds a lot like the early incarnations of the OnePlus Oxygen OS, which won a lot of fans with its refinements and improvements to stock Android OS.