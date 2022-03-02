The Nothing Smartphone Could Drop Next Month

Nothing ventured, Nothing gained, and for Carl Pei's post-OnePlus project it seems a long-rumored smartphone really is on the cards for its 2022 expansion. Expectations for Pei's hype-inspiring startup were significant, though the transparent Nothing Ear (1) earbuds – albeit generally well-reviewed – didn't quite deliver what phone fans were hoping for.

Of course, the smartphone nut is a tough one to crack. What once were mainstays of the industry, like LG and HTC, have either conceded defeat or at least dwindled to a bare shadow of their former selves. High profile attempts at disruption, meanwhile, have similarly struggled: controversy around Andy Rubin may have put the final nail in Essential's casket, but it's not like the Essential Phone itself was setting sales records before that.

Still, Pei has more than a little lingering credibility from his time at OnePlus, and the Nothing founder has been slyly dropping smartphone hints for some time. The company had at least three products on the roadmap, it had confirmed previously, and tweets in mid-February indicated some partnerships were coming together. When Pei got replies from the official Android and Qualcomm Snapdragon accounts, the plot thickened.