Nothing's Smartphone Plans May Be Finally Coming To Fruition

In January 2021, two months after former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei left the company he co-founded with Pete Lau, he created an entirely new consumer electronics brand called 'Nothing.' Within six months of Nothing's creation, in July 2021, the brand launched its first product in the form of the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. These earbuds garnered mixed reviews from users and reviewers alike — but earned near-universal praise for their industrial design.

From the day it was incorporated, expectations were that Nothing would eventually come up with a smartphone. Some reports even claimed that the first Nothing-branded smartphone would launch in 2022. And recent developments seem to be giving credence to these rumors.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Carl Pei sent out a series of cryptic tweets that made direct references to Android and Google. What made the tweets interesting was that these were sent from an Android smartphone, and Carl Pei is usually known to tweet using an iPhone or the Twitter web app.

The responses from the official Twitter handles of Android and Qualcomm Snapdragon to Pei's tweet were even more interesting. While stopping short of revealing anything concrete, these tweets seem to be the first indication that Nothing is, indeed, working on an Android-based device that could possibly use a Snapdragon chip.