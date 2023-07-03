Our Nothing Phone (2) Camera Photo Samples Show What The Phone Can Capture
The Nothing Phone (2) looms on the horizon, and while we eagerly await the official launch, we can confirm that we have a Nothing Phone (2) on our review bench. We're busy testing the phone and finding all its ins and out, but in the meantime, below is a selection of photos captured with the Nothing Phone (2) in the time we've had it up and running.
The Phone (2) camera is turning out to be pretty good. Other brands use pro photographers or even pretend DSLR photos are shot on phones.
To keep things real, I encourage everyone testing the Phone (2) to share unfiltered images right now.
I'll go first. 📸 #NothingPhone2 pic.twitter.com/cEUQaFlkPq
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 3, 2023
The camera performance on the Nothing Phone (1) wasn't as spectacular as we'd hoped. The camera array on the second device needs to perform in order to make the device worth considering. While we can't share any specifications or hardware of the phone just yet, we can share a few photos we've captured with the front and back-facing cameras on this device. The image of the device you see above is a screencap from one of the few promo videos released by Nothing before the full reveal of the phone in the near future. More photo samples captured with the Nothing Phone (2) (including night shots) will be forthcoming.
Nothing Phone (2)'s back and front cameras
Our nighttime photography samples aren't yet ready to roll. Photos in deep darkness are generally the Achilles Heel of a phone camera setup, so that'll be key to our full review. When we eventually discuss the quality of this device, we'll be looking for color differences between lenses, the quality of shots from each back-facing lens individually (where possible), and comparisons between the front-facing (selfie) camera and the back-facing camera array.
The above photos were captured with the device's ultrawide lens (on the left), and main (on the right). The two dog photos below were both captured with the device's main (non-ultrawide) lens.
Above you'll see example photos captured with the back-facing camera, while the two images below are samples captured with the front-facing cameras on the Nothing Phone (2).
We'll be performing the same quality tests on the Nothing Phone (2) as we did with the first device as well as every other smartphone we review. We expect that low-light capture will require a steadier hand than outdoor lighting — and well-lit environments in general. It's also expected that this device — like most smartphones — will perform better with its back-facing camera array than with its front-facing selfie camera.
Portraits and close-ups
We'll be performing the same quality tests on the Nothing Phone (2) as we did with the first device as well as every other smartphone we review. We expect that low-light capture will require a steadier hand than outdoor lighting — and well-lit environments in general. It's also expected that this device — like most smartphones — will perform better with its back-facing camera array than with its front-facing selfie camera.
On the left above is a photo captured with Nothing Phone (2)'s Portrait Mode with its front-facing camera array. On the right is a sample photo captured with the main (back-facing) camera array, captured up close. When we explore these cameras (and specifically low depth-of-field photos) in our review, we'll be looking for the quality of the edges — and the device's ability to capture hair.
Stick around as we explore the Nothing Phone (2) in greater detail and ultimately decide whether this device is worth the price it'll cost to own.