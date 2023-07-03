Our Nothing Phone (2) Camera Photo Samples Show What The Phone Can Capture

The Nothing Phone (2) looms on the horizon, and while we eagerly await the official launch, we can confirm that we have a Nothing Phone (2) on our review bench. We're busy testing the phone and finding all its ins and out, but in the meantime, below is a selection of photos captured with the Nothing Phone (2) in the time we've had it up and running.

The Phone (2) camera is turning out to be pretty good. Other brands use pro photographers or even pretend DSLR photos are shot on phones. To keep things real, I encourage everyone testing the Phone (2) to share unfiltered images right now. I'll go first. 📸 #NothingPhone2 pic.twitter.com/cEUQaFlkPq — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 3, 2023

The camera performance on the Nothing Phone (1) wasn't as spectacular as we'd hoped. The camera array on the second device needs to perform in order to make the device worth considering. While we can't share any specifications or hardware of the phone just yet, we can share a few photos we've captured with the front and back-facing cameras on this device. The image of the device you see above is a screencap from one of the few promo videos released by Nothing before the full reveal of the phone in the near future. More photo samples captured with the Nothing Phone (2) (including night shots) will be forthcoming.