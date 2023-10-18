Motorola Razr (2023) Review: A Midrange Foldable With A Matching Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of reasons why you might not want to buy a foldable phone. Durability is still a big concern. Folding phones are more fragile than their non-folding counterparts. Utility is still a question mark. Do you really need a phone that folds in half? Price is also a hurdle, except as of today, it's not really much of a hurdle anymore.

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Razr (2023), and its introductory price starts at less than $600. That is a very big deal. That is putting a foldable phone in a consumer's hands for less than the cheapest iPhone 15 in the United States is a win under just about any circumstances.

Make no mistake, Motorola had to cut some corners to get there. But the corners are understandable and without a doubt the correct corners to cut. You still get a good processor, great build materials, and a phone that fits into the change pocket of your jeans. Motorola provided a Razr (2023) for this review.