Motorola Razr+ Foldable Revealed With An External Display That's Truly Useful Now

The iconic Motorola Razr was the envy of all flip phones in the early 2000s. Building on this legacy, the company reintroduced the Razr brand in 2020 as a foldable smartphone. But despite being one of the first clamshell smartphones, the initial Razr-branded foldables failed to make a mark because of lackluster internals, significantly overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series that has received more judicious updates. Motorola is looking to change this with the new Razr+ 2023 foldable smartphone, which launches in the U.S. today with a scintillating new outer display.

Motorola is really banking on the look of the Razr+. The external display is now much bigger at 3.6 inches, resulting in an almost square shape. Another key highlight of the display is its the high resolution of 1066x1056 pixels paired with the high refresh rate of 144Hz, which would improve on the cramped outer displays with limited functionality of other flip phones.

The outer display wraps around the dual rear cameras to maximize screen real estate. The large screen also expands utility, from web browsing to using it for watching videos and using it as a large viewfinder for the rear camera. The external display also lends itself to opening and switching between apps in an experience similar to the full screen.