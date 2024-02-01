How To Use 'Circle To Search' On Your Pixel 8 Or Galaxy S24

Google's Circle to Search feature takes looking things up to the next level. Instead of annoyingly switching from app to app, you can now scribble over something that interests you and let Google (with AI assistance) help you out. This feature, only available to the lucky owners of a Google Pixel 8 or a Samsung Galaxy S24, displays search results without exiting the app that you're using.

That's not all, though. Searching with Circle to Search is said to be a lot more intuitive than what we've grown used to. You see something that piques your interest, you circle it, and Google tells you more. You can also ask it more nuanced questions, creating a search experience that's slightly more akin to communicating with a language model like ChatGPT as opposed to dry search queries.

But how do you use this feature and make the most of it? We've got you covered. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Circle to Search so that you can be ready to use it as soon as you get your new phone.