Google's New Android Features Make iPhone Look Like A Search Slowpoke

Google is once again redefining how you search items appearing on your phone's screen across the web. Previously, Google Lens took the search experience from texts and added a multimedia element to it, allowing users to search with images instead of just keywords. The company recently combined both to create a multi-step search experience that saves users the hassle of follow-up web queries. In 2024, Google is making the multi-search experience even more convenient.

Moving ahead, when users open the Google app and click a picture of an object they want to look up on the web, they can simultaneously add the follow-up text query as well. So, for example, if you take a picture of a ball and it is added to the search field, you can also add a line such as "What sport is it involved in?" or "Which material is it made from?" Google says this new enhanced multi-search experience offers the convenience of asking "more complex or nuanced questions."

Moreover, when the search action is launched, users will also see an AI-generated overview at the top, which is essentially an AI-summarized version of the information present in web pages that are listed below as search links. This feature arrives for users in the U.S. this week in the Google app (both Android and iOS), while folks outside the U.S. need to opt in for the Search Generative Experience (SGE) program to access it.