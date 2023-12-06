The Pixel 8 Pro's Biggest Update Adds Google's New Gemini Nano AI

Two months after Google rolled out its fall update for Pixel devices, the company has shared details of the much more significant December feature drop. Aside from several interesting and useful features, the major highlight of this feature drop is the introduction of Google's new AI model Gemini on the company's flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The smartphone-focused version of Gemini is called Gemini Nano, and this AI model is designed from the ground up for on-device tasks. While the possibilities enabled by Gemini on the Pixel 8 Pro are immense, for now the tool will be primarily used to power two key features. The first feature is called Summarize and can be found within the Pixel 8 Pro's sound recorder app, where it will generate a summary of a recorded conversation.

The second feature enabled by Gemini Nano is the new smart reply feature that will be embedded within Google's keyboard app, Gboard. If not evident from the name, this feature will provide appropriate responses to messages on supported messaging apps, which is currently only WhatsApp. Google's Tensor G3 chip powers both of these features, and the latest Pixel Drop is being rolled out to devices as you read this in a process expected to last a couple of weeks.