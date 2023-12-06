Google Releases Gemini, Its Best AI Model Yet: Here's How To Try It

Google has released Gemini, the latest AI model from the tech giant, to the public. Google calls this version its most capable model yet. Whether it's for images, audio, or video, the company says Gemini is capable of tackling it all. Perhaps most impressive is through in-house benchmarks, Google says Gemini Pro outperformed GPT-3.5 six out of eight times. There are three different types of Gemini AI — UItra, Pro, and Nano — and Google explains that Ultra is the best for complex tasks, Pro better for a wide range of tasks, and Nano is the most efficient for on-device tasks.

If you want to try Gemini AI out for yourself, you're able to do that through Google Bard, the company's chat-based AI tool. Bard has been upgraded to use a special version of the Gemini Pro AI that is designed for more advanced reasoning, planning, and understanding. As of right now, you'll be limited to just text-based questions and answers, so you can't take advantage of everything the AI has to offer. However, the wait won't be too long as Google plans to roll out Gemini into a more advanced version of Bard in 2024. More specifically, this will be the Gemini Ultra AI and it'll be through the Bard Advanced model. This version will allow you to take advantage of the more complex tasks Google says this AI is capable of like working with images, audio, video, and coding.