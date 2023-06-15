5 Reasons You Should Use Google Bard Instead Of ChatGPT

An AI chatbot's response to a user's query significantly depends on the data it was trained on and currently has access to. Unfortunately, the free version of ChatGPT is limited to training data dating up to September 2021. This means that if you ask the chatbot questions about events after that date, it will most likely give you inaccurate results or tell you that it can't answer due to the limitations of its training data.

That's one of the major differences between Google Bard and ChatGPT: the former is capable of responding with updated and fresh information as it can connect to the internet. Ask it anything you want, and it will reply with real-time data, sometimes even citing the online resources it used. With Google Bard's web connectivity, you can also access online documents as long as they are publicly viewable. This can come in handy when you want to summarize a research paper or get the key insights from an online PDF without having to paste the entire document into the chatbox.

To be fair, ChatGPT does come with web browsing capabilities, but it's only available on the Plus account that you'd need to subscribe to for $20 per month. If you're after a more budget-friendly option, Google Bard is the way to go.