Google Bard AI Can Now Retrieve Images, And That's Just The Start

Google has announced that a major new feature has arrived in its Bard AI tool, and though the platform still isn't as robust as Microsoft's Bing Chat — which leverages OpenAI's tech — it is quickly catching up with its competitor. Starting now, some Google users can ask Bard to retrieve images for them, and the AI will do so, eliminating the need to manually scroll through Google Images results.

There are some limitations at this time, including the fact that Bard is only delivering images in conversations written in English. However, Google says it will be adding support for other languages soon, and that ultimately this is only the start of Bard's image-related capabilities.

As recently announced during the Google I/O 2023 keynote, Adobe's Firefly tech will be implemented directly into Bard, enabling it to generate (rather than simply retrieve) images. Microsoft already offers image-generating capabilities in Bing Chat using DALL-E 2.