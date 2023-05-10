Google Bard Is Getting Its Own AI Image Generator Thanks To Adobe

Google is partnering with Adobe to give some serious content generation superpowers to Bard, its in-house rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chat system. At the I/O 2023 developers conference, Google announced that Bard is integrating Adobe's Firefly tool, allowing users to create images using text-based prompts. To recall, Firefly is Adobe's own generative AI tool that pulls the same image creation tricks as OpenAI's Dall-E engine. Firefly went into the beta phase earlier this year, and so far, Adobe says the tool has been used to create over 70 million images.

With Firefly now becoming an extension of Bard, users can create images directly from the Bard interface without any third-party app or browser extension shenanigans. In doing so, Bard is also catching up with Bing Chat, which already offers an AI image creation tool based on the same OpenAI tech that powers the Dall-E image creator. However, Adobe is touting an ethical upper hand for Firefly in Bard over Microsoft's Bing Chat.

Firefly in Bard relies on content without any copyright snags and "hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed images" in Adobe's own stock library. That's a crucial differentiator, as the likes of Stability AI have been sued by Getty and face backlash from the artist community for using their work to train generative AI models without giving them due credit or compensation. Adobe says its partnership with Google involves Content Authenticity Initiative's (CAI) open-source technology, offering a higher degree of transparency over the AI-generated material.