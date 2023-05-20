5 Bard AI Tricks That Can Make Google's AI Even Better Than ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence may be a concept several decades old, but it's only in the last few years that the idea of an AI you can actually talk to has become a tangible concept. The best and brightest of the tech sector are putting together their own conversational AI to bring forth the next level of human-to-machine interaction, whether it be discussions on the nature of sentient life or a casual trading of memes.

ChatGPT is, of course, one of the most well-known names on the scene, but it's not the only one. For one thing, Google recently released its own experimental AI, Bard, into the wild, allowing users to freely interact with it. Bard is a pretty smart cookie, packing not only the usual A.I. tricks, but several new and interesting features not available on other major systems. Keep these tips in mind as you chat with Bard, and who knows? It could be your first truly virtual friend.