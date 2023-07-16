Google Bard AI: How To Use One Of The Best Chat-GPT Alternatives

After submitting your prompt, Bard will respond within a few seconds. You can then either read the text or listen to it by clicking on the speaker icon in the upper right corner of the response box. Bard creates three separate responses for every prompt you send. To check out the other options, click on View other drafts and select Draft 2 or Draft 3.

If none of these responses are to your liking, you can regenerate new responses. Select View other drafts and click on the circular arrow button next to Draft 3. This deletes the first three Bard responses and sends you a new set. There are also modification options you can use to regenerate better Bard responses. Scroll down to the bottom of the response box and click on the modify icon next to the thumbs-down icon. Then, select how you want to change the response. Options include Shorter, Longer, Simpler, More casual, and More professional. Bard will then send you three new responses. If, however, you decide that you just want to search the internet to help answer your query, click on the Google it button at the bottom and pick a search term from the options. You will then be redirected to a separate tab with Google.

If you want to provide the developers feedback on a response, click the thumbs-up or down buttons to indicate whether you find a specific response good or bad.