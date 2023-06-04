How To Use ChatGPT Shared Links (And Why You Might Want To)

Introduced in late May 2023, the share link is a new tool on ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, used to share specific conversation threads via a URL. The URL can be accessed by virtually anyone even if they don't have a ChatGPT account. When you create a shared link, you're only sharing the conversation thread itself. No other personal information about your ChatGPT account is shared.

You can use shared links for three primary purposes. First, it can come in handy when you want to provide others access to a certain ChatGPT conversation thread. Maybe you want to show off ChatGPT's insightful (or hilarious) responses. Second, shared links make it easy to for other people to use your prompts. For instance, you have an initial prompt where you input a certain word and ChatGPT uses it in a sentence. Anyone who has access to the shared link can use your initial prompt to input their own words, saving them the hassle of creating an entirely new prompt altogether. Finally, shared links allow you to return to a specific point in your conversation quickly. Say you want to refer back to a message but you know it will be buried by then. Before sending a new message, you can create a shared link first. This provides you with a reference point up until that last message.