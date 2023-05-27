This ChatGPT Powered AI Will Create You The Perfect Spotify Playlist
It's a long weekend, and you're in the mood to polish the floors and put away your piles of clutter. Of course, before picking up the vacuum cleaner, you have to set the scene and put on some cleaning music first. That's when you realize you don't have the right playlist on Spotify yet! You did a quick search for the perfect songs, but before you know it, you've already wasted the afternoon curating your playlist instead of tidying up.
What if there was an app that can do that for you and more? Enter PlaylistAI, an AI-powered playlist creator for Spotify and Apple Music. Launched in August 2022, it boasts a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store and has already created 50,000 different playlists as of April 2023. If you're tired of racking your brain to make the perfect Spotify or Apple Music playlist for any occasion or you simply want to explore new music, you might want to check out PlaylistAI.
What is PlaylistAI?
Developed by iOS engineer Brett Bauman, PlaylistAI originally debuted as LineupSupply. It was designed with only one purpose — to turn a photo of a music festival poster into a Spotify playlist of the performers' songs. Users could either take a photo of the poster, upload a photo, or select a photo from the app's preset collection. LineupSupply would then read the text from the poster and automatically curate a playlist that users can listen to get a feel of the kind of songs the artists in the lineup sing.
In early 2023, Bauman relaunched the app as PlaylistAI, an upgraded version that integrated the popular OpenAI GPT-3 technology. From simple text extraction, PlaylistAI comes with additional features, such as playlist creation from AI prompts, TikTok videos, and the users' listening history. The app supports Apple Music on top of Spotify, as well.
If you're not an iOS user but still want to test out PlaylistAI, there's also a ChatGPT plugin you can try. The plugin adds your ChatGPT-generated playlist straight to your Spotify account, and all you need to do is click the link in the ChatGPT's reply to your prompt. However, plugins are only available in the ChatGPT Plus version, so you'll need to upgrade first if you haven't already. The plugin itself is also subscription-based but will produce free playlists for you in the beginning.
How to use the PlaylistAI app
Upon installing the app, you'll be prompted to link your Spotify or Apple Music account. Then, you can immediately start creating your playlist. Simply tap the Create A Playlist button at the bottom of the screen and pick one of the four different methods to make a playlist.
The first way is using an AI Prompt. This is like ChatGPT, where you type a prompt to direct the kind of music you want to appear in your playlist. You can specify a genre, time, and similar artists. There is also a list of example prompts you can use if you don't have any particular music in mind. After entering your prompt, click on Find Artists. The app will generate a list of different artists that you can choose from, after which you can customize the playlist further by limiting the number of songs per artist, editing the playlist description, and adding a cover image.
Another way to create a playlist is with the Rewind feature. This uses your listening history data, either your top tracks or artists, to create a unique playlist. PlaylistAI can also generate a playlist from music festival posters, just like LineupSupply. Simply upload your image with the artists' names, and the app will provide you with a mix of their songs. Finally, you have the Videos option. With this, you can upload a TikTok or any other video with sounds, and PlaylistAI will curate a playlist from the songs in the video.