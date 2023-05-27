This ChatGPT Powered AI Will Create You The Perfect Spotify Playlist

Upon installing the app, you'll be prompted to link your Spotify or Apple Music account. Then, you can immediately start creating your playlist. Simply tap the Create A Playlist button at the bottom of the screen and pick one of the four different methods to make a playlist.

The first way is using an AI Prompt. This is like ChatGPT, where you type a prompt to direct the kind of music you want to appear in your playlist. You can specify a genre, time, and similar artists. There is also a list of example prompts you can use if you don't have any particular music in mind. After entering your prompt, click on Find Artists. The app will generate a list of different artists that you can choose from, after which you can customize the playlist further by limiting the number of songs per artist, editing the playlist description, and adding a cover image.

Another way to create a playlist is with the Rewind feature. This uses your listening history data, either your top tracks or artists, to create a unique playlist. PlaylistAI can also generate a playlist from music festival posters, just like LineupSupply. Simply upload your image with the artists' names, and the app will provide you with a mix of their songs. Finally, you have the Videos option. With this, you can upload a TikTok or any other video with sounds, and PlaylistAI will curate a playlist from the songs in the video.