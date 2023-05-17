5 Spotify Features You Can Use To Find Your Next Playlist

Spotify has a lot of musical bells and whistles. Anybody who has an account or paid for a premium subscription can attest to Spotify's overall ease of use, amplified by built-in features designed to cater to every audiophile's preferences. For starters, its powerful search function enables you to perform very specific queries that'll bring you relevant song, album, playlist, and podcast search results cherry-picked from millions of possible titles. Apart from that, you've got the ability to listen to Spotify content through any compatible device and seamlessly transfer to a different one, as long as you're logged into the music platform on that gadget.

Spotify's search bar alone — powered by a recommendation algorithm that provides song suggestions that only become more fine-tuned the more you use the music service — should be enough to provide you with your next mix of tunes to listen to. However, if you're feeling adventurous and would like to explore the audio app's many features designed to help you discover new music, here are a few that you can tinker around with and use to create your next Spotify compilation.