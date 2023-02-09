How To Clear Spotify's Cache Data On Your Android Or iPhone

Spotify is one of the most popular and widely used audio-streaming services to date. Most people access the platform on their mobile phones, so they can enjoy their favorite songs and podcasts on-the-go. In order to make a seamless listening experience possible though, users need to have an ample amount of phone memory and storage space available.

By design, Spotify pre-loads chunks of song and podcast files into its cache so you don't experience hiccups while playing audio (per Spotify). The music platform also needs enough mobile device memory to store any tracks or podcast episodes you wish to download for offline listening. In order to ensure that Spotify works in an optimal way, the device you're using to access the service should have at least 1GB of memory free.

If you think you have less space than that or are experiencing telltale signs that your mobile device is low on phone memory — such as regularly freezing apps, or in the case of Spotify, when the mobile app fails to launch at all or when a song refuses play — you may fix the issue in a jiffy by clearing your Spotify cache. There are many ways to do it on either an iPhone or Android phone, and these methods should be easy. Before you do it, though, you should know how clearing the Spotify cache affects your use of the service.