5 Android Cleaner Apps To Free Up Space On Your Phone

Norton Clean, which comes from the same company that makes the Norton antivirus software for computers, is a fan favorite in Google Play Store — at least based on its 4.6-star user rating — and it's easy to see why. For one, the app doesn't come with in-app purchases, ads, or subscriptions, and it's only about 8 megabytes in size, which is great for phones that don't have much space to spare.

Just like any other cleaner app, Norton Clean helps keep your device free of obsolete APKs, miscellaneous junk files, and personal files that eat up a lot of your space. When you want to scan your files for junk, simply tap on the refresh icon, and it will sweep the cache and residual files; it also lets you pick which of your personal files you want to be deleted.

Design-wise, the app has arguably the simplest homepage. You only have the percentage of your storage used, a list of the junk files, and an app manager. No need to fumble around looking for the right button to tap as it's all laid out neatly in front of you. Norton Clean's simplicity is one of its strengths, but if you're looking for a cleaner app that can do more, this may not be the right option for you.