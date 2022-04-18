How To Clear Your Android Phone's Cache

While the steps above guide you through the process of clearing data from individual apps installed on your Android phone, the process can get a little taxing if you have too many apps installed or are doing it for the first time. If you wish for a more straightforward solution, plenty of apps on the Google Play Store help you clear out the cache from your Android device seamlessly in fewer than five steps.

I recommend using 1Tap Cleaner because it offers a straightforward user interface with easily visible actionable items. Once this app is downloaded, you'll want to tap the Cache cleaner button with a broom icon. This opens up a page that lists and sorts all of the apps installed on your smartphone in a descending order based on the data cached by each app. You may select only a few apps to clear the cache selectively or tap the broom button at the bottom of the page to clear your Android phone's cache entirely.

Before the process begins, the 1Tap Cleaner app opens up a confirmation page showing you the amount of free storage on your Android device and the share used by data and cache using a pie chart. Tap the broom icon once again. On the next page, uncheck Turbo mode for deeper cleaning.

If you are doing it for the first time, you might be asked to allow Accessibility settings for the 1Tap Cleaner app. Once this is complete, the process of clearing cache from all apps will start automatically. Since Android no longer allows a single step to clear cache from all apps, 1Tap Cleaner will essentially automate the clearing of the cache for each app on your phone individually. Grab yourself a relaxing beverage because the process will take a few minutes to complete. Once completed, you will see the cache cleared from your smartphone in megabytes (MB) or gigabytes (GB) based on the previously stored cache.