How To Block Ads In Google Chrome On Android

The internet is simply crawling with ads, which can easily make web browsing on mobile a cumbersome experience. One of the most convenient workarounds for preventing intrusive ads from incessantly popping up is by installing ad blockers. Back in the day, Google's Chrome browser didn't come with any built-in ad blocking feature whatsoever. Users had to resort to utilizing third-party extensions, which were mostly limited to Chrome's desktop version.

In 2018, however, Google released an update that gave Chrome its own built-in ad blocker, giving users an alternative to installing third-party extensions. This wasn't just for its desktop version, but for Android's version of Chrome as well, making instant ad blocking just a tap away for mobile users. While it won't lead to a completely ad-free browsing experience, enabling it is a must for those easily annoyed by constant ads, and that's especially true when the process itself isn't too complicated.