How To Listen To Spotify's AI DJ On Your Computer

Spotify recently launched a new feature called DJ, which deploys artificial intelligence to curate a personalized playlist and provide commentary and information on the music being played, similar to how a human DJ or radio personality on FM or satellite radio might.

While DJ is still in beta testing, it is only available to Premium users in the United States and Canada and only in English. Spotify has yet to release concrete information on when other markets will be gaining access to the service. It is also restricted to Android and iOS devices, meaning you won't find the DJ feature if you look for it on Spotify's web or desktop apps.

So if you want to listen to DJ via your computer while you work, or simply because it offers better sound quality, you won't be able to do it natively. However, there is a workaround and it's not difficult at all.